T3 Agenda: Beats By Dre's Anthony Joshua-style headphones, Call of Duty WW2 pre-orders go live and more...

In the latest edition of the T3 Agenda, we prepare to box our ears with Beats By Dre's Anthony Joshua headphones, detail the pre-order incentives and special editions of Call of Duty WW2 and more...

Box your ears with Beats By Dre's Anthony Joshua-branded headphones

Ahead of his career-defining title defense against Wladimir Klitschko on Saturday, British boxing sensation Anthony Joshua has teamed up with Beats By Dre to create a specially customised set of headphones for all your music-loving boxers out there.

These premium Pro’s combine a sleek black and gold finish with two very important symbols that represent a personal meaning in his life; a silhouette of Africa engraved on either side above each ear cup, and the word “Wisdom” embossed on to the top leather band.

You can also check out Joshua's special pre-fight playlist, which is live now on Apple Music, featuring the likes of Jay-Z, Oxide & Neutrino and, of course, Survivor.

Joshua defends his IBF heavyweight title against Klitsckho on Saturday night at Wembley Stadium.

Oppo Digital unleashes its new UDP-205 Audiophile Universal Player

Hot off the heels of its UDP-203 Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Player (check out the review below), Oppo launches another model in its growing UDP range - the UDP-205 4K Ultra HD Audiophile Blu-ray Disc Player.

Now available in Europe, the UDP-205 carries many of the same features as the UDP-203: playback of 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, regular Blu-ray, Blu-ray 3D, DVD-Video, DVD-Audio, SACD, Audio CD and many other formats; High Dynamic Range (HDR10) and firmware upgradable to Dolby Vision.

Drawing from over a decade’s worth of experience in advanced image processing technology and high fidelity audio performance, the Oppo UDP-205 will be priced in the UK at £1,399 including VAT.

Pre-order Call of Duty WW2 and get access to a private beta later in the year

Call of Duty WW2 finally had its official reveal yesterday and it looks like Sledgehammer Games (who previously gave us the lackluster Advanced Warfare in 2014) is going all in with the 'back to its roots' WW2 mentality. Riding that wave of hope, Activision has opened pre-orders for the shooter with the incentive or accessing a private multiplayer beta leading the charge.

No word on when said beta will take place, but we imagine it'll be sometime in the October in the lead up to the game's release (we should also see more on the online side of things at E3 in June).

Acti has confirmed CoDWW2 will come in three editions - $60 for the standard editions in physical and digital form, a Deluxe Digital Edition for $99 (which includes a season pass) and a physical special edition (also costing $99) which comes with the season pass and a fancy steelbook).