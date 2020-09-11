Sony ANC headphones deal takes 50% off at Amazon – noise-cancelling headphones for just $99!

Get Sony ANC headphones for just $99 at Amazon – a massive 50% discount off their original $199 price tag

sony anc headphones deal amazon
(Image credit: Sony)
Troy Fleming

By

Sony's ANC headphones are on sale right now at Amazon for a massive 50% off their original price, bringing them down to a budget-friendly $99 for a limited time. A deal worthy of Amazon Prime Day, these Amazon-exclusive noise-cancelling headphones offer an incredible value at this price, bringing studio-quality sound to the budget headphones price range.

Sony ANC Headphones (WHCH710N/L) – Blue
Was: $199.99 | Now: $99.99 | Savings: $100 (50%) | Amazon
A fully-featured pair of incredible ANC headphones, Sony's WHCH710N/L noise-cancelling headphones offer premium, studil-quality sound at an incredible price. Now 50% off, you can head over to Amazon right now and save big on a brand new pair of Sony noise-cancelling headphones. You'll want to hurry though, this offer is only for a limited time!

Featuring automatic noise-cancellation (ANC) tech, Sony's WHCH710N/L ANC headphones offer incredible sound quality and comfort. Well worth the original $200 price tag, Amazon has dropped the price in half for a limited time, giving you the opportunity to get studio-quality headphones for under $100.

Sony's ANC headphones are fully compatible with smartphones and Bluetooth, making them an excellent pairing with your iPhone or Android phone. Take calls or listen to music with exceptional clarity with an astounding 35 hours of battery for all-day on-the-go use.

This Sony ANC headphone deal isn't the only way to save on a brand new pair of comfortable noise-cancelling headphones, though. Along with Amazon's Sony ANC headphones deal, you'll also find some incredible discounts on JBL and Panasonic ANC headphones.

JBL fans can grab a pair of JBL LIVE 650BTNC ANC headphones for just $150 – 25% off their standard $199 price tag. While these are $50 more, they offer a premium quality pair of headphones at a price that just can't be beat.

(Image credit: Sony)
(Image credit: Sony)
(Image credit: Sony)
(Image credit: Sony)

