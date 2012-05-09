Samsung Galaxy S3 confirmed as London 2012 Olympics phone

With the London 2012 Olympic Games now just weeks away, Samsung and Visa have confirmed the Samsung Galaxy S3 as the phone of the games

Following the handset's long-awaited unveiling last week, Samsung and Visa have joined forces to confirm the Samsung Galaxy S3 as the official phone of the London 2012 Olympic Games.



Set to be made available to consumers in the coming weeks, a Samsung Galaxy S3 UK release date has been lined up for May 30th, just weeks ahead of the start of the games, with the 4.8-inch smartphone powerthouse set to play host to NFC technologies to allow for contactless payments.



Allowing for fast, easy payments around the Olympics sites, the two Olympic sponsors have teamed together to see the Samsung Galaxy S3 paired with the Visa payWave app to enable users to make contactless payments on a wide variety of food and drink, merchandise and other purchases throughout the Olympic venues and across the UK.



“Mobile payment services enabled by NFC technology are gaining momentum around the world. The Samsung GALAXY S III has been created with our human needs and capabilities in mind and is the ideal device to showcase the ease and convenience of Visa's mobile payment application at the London 2012 Olympic Games,” said DJ Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing team of Samsung's Mobile Communications Business.



With 140,000 contactless payment terminals set to be dotted around the UK come the opening of the London 2012 Games, S3 owners are to be able to make tap-and-go payments securely with all purchases over £20 requiring users to input a passcode.



“Mobile payments are set to transform the payment process around the world, and will revolutionize the way people pay in the run up to, during, and beyond the London 2012 Games,” said Mike Regnier, Director of Personal Current Accounts at Lloyds TSB.



