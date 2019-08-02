Samsung Galaxy Note 10 specs confirmed

Smartphone accessory store Mobile Fun has just received Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus dummy units from Olixar which confirm some of the rumours regarding the phone's new features and design.

The production units have been used for case testing purposes and were shipped to Mobile Fun directly from the case manufacturer's factories in China.

At first glance, we see no headphone jack which is one of the main differences when compared to Galaxy Note 9.

Samsung has gone down in size for the Note 10 range with the Note 10 measuring 6.3 inches, the smallest Note since the Note 7, while the Note 10 Plus measures up at

6.8 inches.

In terms of cameras, the front camera has moved to the centre and the rear one is positioned vertically on the left-hand side of the phone. The Note 10 features three rear camera lenses, rumoured to consist of Primary, Telephoto and Ultrawide lens.

The Note 10 Plus camera setup will apparently consist of four lenses and a sensor which is said to be a ToF lens as previously seen on the Galaxy S10 5G.

Apart from these changes, most of the positions of the buttons will stay the same with the SD tray on the top and S Pen slot on the base.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is scheduled to launch at a New York event on Wednesday August 7, 2019 starting 9pm BST / 4pm EST / 1pm PST.