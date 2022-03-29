Rolex expert makes predictions for Watches and Wonders 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Watches and Wonders 2022 begins tomorrow, with all of the watch brands looking to steal the limelight from the MoonSwatch. It'll be the largest watchmaking summit ever held in Geneva, with 38 brands all vying for attention.

As the biggest Swiss watch brand in the world, all eyes will be on Rolex, but what exactly is the watchmaking giant likely to launch? Danny Shahid, a watch aficionado from DWL has more than 14 years of experience in sourcing rare watches, has predicted which path the Genevan giants will take.

Below are his predictions:

Perhaps one of the safer bets is the expansion of the dials offered within the Oyster Perpetual and Datejust collections. In the last two years, we saw the Oyster Perpetual's complete overhaul and in 2021 we saw several new dials added to the Datejust. Some of these dials were reserved for smaller case sizes, so Rolex is likely to expand these offerings into 41mm variants.

Neither the Palm Motif nor Fluted Motif dials are available on the 41mm Datejust, and this is likely to be reversed as Rolex seeks to appeal to their fanbase. These dials are overwhelmingly popular at 36mm as things stand, but would garner significantly more interest in the 41mm Datejust. Likewise, the Oyster Perpetual's beautiful pink dial is not offered in a 41mm Oyster Perpetual, perhaps due to its predominately feminine aesthetic. Watch buyers are seeking 41mm cases, so it would make business sense for Rolex to offer the dial in their 41mm Oyster Perpetual.

New Milgauss and Air-Kings

The Air-King and Milgauss are widely perceived to be on the brink of discontinuation or renewal. Due to the length of time both models have managed to cling onto their position within Rolex's catalogue, it is unlikely they will be discontinued in their entirety. They will probably be redesigned from top to bottom.

Following the 36mm Explorer's launch last year, it is likely that Rolex is seeking to cast an eye on previous models and variants as a source of inspiration for novelties. An Air-King with a 3-6-9 dial layout and bright colour options is plausible, given its historical significance in the Air-King collection. So too is the option of a 34mm variant, which remained in the Air-King's arsenal for years. Of course, the movement will also be changed to that in the Explorer, the cal. 3230.

The Milgauss may well be updated, given its link to the failed world land speed record project, Bloodhound LSR. A move back to the Milgauss' roots is probably in order with a new, more anti-magnetic movement and fresh dial options. A new case design is also a possibility.

Re-introducing the Coke GMT-Master II

One of the most circulated novelties of the last few years has been the re-introduction of the 'coke' bezel in the GMT-Master II collection. Named due to its blue and red colours, the coke bezel has not featured in the GMT-Master II collection since 2007 and was never offered on Rolex's Cerachrom. However, with the recent changes to the GMT-Master II collection with regards to offering it on steel Oyster bracelets again, re-introducing the coke colour scheme on a Cerachrom bezel is probable.

Ceramic Bezel Meets the Two-Tone Daytona

The Daytona has never featured both a two-tone construction or a Cerachrom bezel, and this may change as Rolex gears up for the Daytona's 60th anniversary next year. This update would tease what will undoubtedly be a big year for the Daytona and the significant changes we will see hit the collection in 2023.

Titanium Yacht-Master 42

One of the most ‘out there' predictions is the idea that Rolex might launch a Yacht-Master in titanium. Rolex has never made a full-scale production watch from titanium before but Sir Ben Ainslie, the Helmsman of Great Britain’s Sail GP Team, has been given a titanium Yacht-Master 42 prototype to sport as he competes in global sailing competitions. Fitted on an Oysterflex strap, the titanium 42mm Yacht-Master has been with Ben since late 2020, and it might just be time for Rolex to introduce this new metal for all watch buyers to enjoy.”

Will Danny's predictions be correct? We don't have to wait long to find out…