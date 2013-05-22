Porsche Design reveals 24-carat gold BlackBerry

Porsche Design has given its partnership with BlackBerry a bit of shine with the new 24-carat gold Porsche Design P9981 BlackBerry Gold smartphone

Smartphone design has more or less settled into a comfortable pattern of anodised aluminium casing or a plastic polycarbonate. If the manufacturer feels generous, then maybe there's a Gorilla Glass display or a hint of carbon fibre.

But if that all sounds a bit dreary, then how about a smartphone coated in gold?

That's exactly what Porsche Design has opted for with its newest creation, the Porsche Design P9981 BlackBerry Gold smartphone.

It's got stainless steel casing that's been given a cold coloured titanium coating and then finished off with a layer of 24 carat gold.

It's unlikely you'll be able to pick one up in the local Carphone Warehouse though, as aside from the price (£5,895) there are only 25 of these being produced worldwide.

Just in case you're wondering, the internals include a 1.2Ghz processor, 768MB RAM and 8GB internal storage, upgradable via microSD.

Also, don't expect the BlackBerry 10 OS as chances are, it'll arrive toting BlackBerry 7.1. But at least it's got a QWERTY keyboard, eh?

Alright, so it probably won't replace the HTC One of Samsung Galaxy S4 on your wish list - and chances are it'd scratch up badly after an encounter with the car keys in your pocket, but at least it'd be a good talking point at the pub.

We're going to temper your expectations by saying the chances of a T3 review of this phone are somewhat on the slim side - but if anything develops, we'll let you know.

If you're interested, you can pick up the Porsche Design P9981 from Goldgenie.com. In the meantime, if you want some more smartphone luxury, have a look at the even-more-pricey Vertu Ti.