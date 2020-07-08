OnePlus Nord LEAK reveals everything you want to know about the new smartphone

OnePlus is in the midst of a lengthy marketing campaign for the OnePlus Nord, building up to the new smartphone's reveal on July 21 with a four-part docuseries and waves of pre-orders for fans who don't know anything about the upcoming device yet.

But it may have just started raining on the company's parade with a European retailer jumping the gun and listing the device early, along with a product shot and a handful of specs.

Italian website Android World spotted a listing on the site of Romanian retailer EvoMag for a 8GB/ 128GB OnePlus Nord in blue that confirms some of the specs that have already leaked, like the Snapdragon 765G chipset with 5G support.

It has a 6.55" AMOLED display (2400 x 1080), triple rear camera (64MP + 16MP +2MP), a front-facing hole-punch camera, dual SIM support, and 4,300 mAh battery,

The price is 2,230.99 RON with local VAT which works out as £415/ $520. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the OnePlus Nord will be the company's "first product below $500 in recent years" so clearly a straight conversion isn't going to give us the exact price in different territories, but we expect it'll sit at the edge of the figure OnePlus is bandying about.

According to BGR, who also found a second listing for a 12GB/ 256GB model for 2755.99 RON (£512/ $642), there's also mention of a fingerprint sensor, while wireless charging doesn't pop up at all.

(Image credit: EvoMag)

Both listings are still live right now, but once the retailer realises its blunder, they'll no doubt be taken down. This is as close as we've gotten to confirmed specs for the OnePlus Nord, but it's in line with what we've heard already, and customers are in for a bang for their buck thanks to the flagship level camera with OIS.

OnePlus is really pushing the boat out with the Nord, which could pose a threat to the iPhone SE and Pixel 4a - especially at such an attractive price point. The next round of pre-orders are live today, with just 900 handsets available. Be sure to check out the T3 OnePlus Nord pre-order guide so you don't miss out.

Source: BGR