Microsoft revises Windows Phone adult app stance

Microsoft has revealed it is to take a more stringent approach to the inclusion of adult orientated applications in the Windows Phone Marketplace.



Whilst Apple is famed for its no nonsense approach to adult themed, sexually explicit and pornographic applications for the iOS App Store, Microsoft appears fully aware of the popular nature of apps filled with sexual content despite seeking to protect young or vulnerable audiences from unwanted exposure.



"Recently we decided that we could improve the shopping experience for all our customers by a more stringent interpretation and enforcement of our existing content policy," Microsoft's Todd Brix said via the official Windows Team blog.



"Specifically, we will be paying more attention to the icons, titles, and content of these apps and expect them to be more subtle and modest in the imagery and terms used,” he added. "This is about presenting the right content to the right customer and ensuring that apps meet our standards."



Offering a handy guide on how app developers can continue to peddle smut on the Windows Phone platform whilst meeting with the newly enforced guidelines Brix added: “There are plenty of creative and appropriate ways to comply: showing male or female models in silhouette, for example, is one possible alternative."



Via: TechRadar