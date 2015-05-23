Microsoft and others reportedly mull BlackBerry takeover

BlackBerry has been in bad form, of late, with the Canadian firm struggling to shift enough handsets. Despite that, however, major players in the technology industry are reportedly forming an orderly queue to snap up the struggling smartphone maker.

Some of the biggest names in tech apparently have BlackBerry on their shopping list, according to a DigiTimes report.

Microsoft, Xiaomi and Huawei are said to be in the running, as well as Lenovo, which completed its Motorola acquisition not long ago.

Leading the race is supposedly Microsoft. The software giant sounds rather serious about sealing the deal, and has even requested investment firms to evaluate the possibility of a buyout.

The reports states, however, that no formal bids have yet been made. BlackBerry may feel it can turn its own fortunes around in time, having recently announced its first quarterly profits in a number of years.

Despite already swallowing up Nokia, Microsoft reportedly feels that BlackBerry can bolster is mobile division further. Meanwhile Xiaomi, Huawei and Lenovo are looking to expand their reach in North America, although regulatory agencies in the US and Europe may be a problem for them.

On top of that, BlackBerry's extensive patents collection is also an attractive asset, and is thought to be a big part of any takeover plans.

BlackBerry may well be looking for a way out. It's struggled since the dawn of Apple and Samsung, and failed to keep up with the times. Any hopes that we had for the BlackBerry Classic and BlackBerry Passport have quickly diminished.

These sources may be way off though, so until we hear anything from the company's in question, we suggest you take these claims of a BB-buyout lightly.