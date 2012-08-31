Loewe Orchestra 3D home theatre system launched at IFA 2012

Cutting edge AV comes to a home near you

By

TV maker Loewe demoed a series of AV advancements at IFA, including a stunning transparent concept TV and a 3D home theatre system

Called the Loewe Orchestra 3D, the system features 360 degree sound reproduction with no traditional 'sweetspot', so surround sound is consistent all around the room.

This is achieved with new satellite speakers that direct sound both downwards, upwards and onto a cone that provides the wraparound effect.

The benefit is that speaker positioning becomes less critical to the performance of the system, so users have the flexibility to place the wireless speakers where convenient in their room.

Configuration options include 3.1, 5.1 and 7.1, while a calibration microphone is supplied with each Loewe Orchestra 3D package that enables users to profile their desired room automatically to ensure optimum audio quality.

Loewe Orchestra 3D will be available to Loewe Reference TV owners within months according to the company, and will soon be available as a standalone home cinema setup at a 'real world' price bracket. Full specifications and precise UK launch date are yet to be confirmed.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.