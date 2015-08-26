T3 Awards 2015: vote for gorgeous gadgets in the Design Innovation Award

Previous Next 2/7

Microsoft HoloLens

It's far too early to tell whether the HoloLens will be a success; only a select few have used the final design - instead of the early developer rig we tried out - so we can't comment on how comfortable it is.

We've seen four apps, one of which is more a proof of concept (sorry, Minecraft fans, HoloBuilder may not even ship).

It's possible that HoloLens may be more of a curiosity than a mainstream success. But if it takes off, and later models get smaller, lighter and less obtrusive, then Microsoft has changed computing the way it did with Windows.

HoloLens quickly feels natural and it's easy to see how useful it will be - and how much fun, too.

