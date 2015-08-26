By T3 Online
T3 Awards 2015: vote for gorgeous gadgets in the Design Innovation Award
We celebrate tech that has changed the world of design
Design Innovation is one of the most hotly fought over categories in the T3 Awards. The winner should be aesthetically pleasing, but also a true game-changing product.
It's also one of the broadest categories, featuring the augmented reality headset from Microsoft and a very expensive speaker.
Which device do you think will change the world? Let us know by voting.
It's far too early to tell whether the HoloLens will be a success; only a select few have used the final design - instead of the early developer rig we tried out - so we can't comment on how comfortable it is.
We've seen four apps, one of which is more a proof of concept (sorry, Minecraft fans, HoloBuilder may not even ship).
It's possible that HoloLens may be more of a curiosity than a mainstream success. But if it takes off, and later models get smaller, lighter and less obtrusive, then Microsoft has changed computing the way it did with Windows.
HoloLens quickly feels natural and it's easy to see how useful it will be - and how much fun, too.
Read our Microsoft Hololens review
Vote for the Microsoft Hololens in the Design Innovation category in the T3 Awards 2015
If money is no object, and you're prepared to see past its deficiencies, Apple's gorgeous new MacBook glistens like gold (literally, if you opt for it in Gold, rather than Silver or Space Grey). For everyone else, it may be worth at least holding out for a successor, with one more USB port to appear down the line.
Read our Apple MacBook review
Vote for the Apple MacBook in the Design Innovation category in the T3 Awards 2015
Apple's definitely made the smartwatch appeal to the mainstream in a way Pebble and Android Wear didn't. The Watch is really nicely crafted, and elements like being able to send digital sketches to friends are fun, if not necessary.
Take the plunge and splash the cash, and you'll find you've got something you'll love to tinker with day after day - plus you'll be pulling your phone out of your pocket a lot less.
Read our Apple Watch review
Vote for the Apple Watch in the Design Innovation category in the T3 Awards 2015
Devialet has been called the Apple of the audio world; it develops innovative technologies and packages them in sleek design.
£1390 seems expensive for a small Wi-Fi player, but compared to everything else in the Devialet product line, it's practically an absolute steal. According to Devialet, the Phantom reproduces the same sound quality as a full-size £30,000 stereo system, and is “1,000 times superior” to its similarly-priced competitors (yes, they've actually said that).
The Phantom creates so much sound you can feel it.
Vote for the Devialet Phantom in the Design Innovation category in the T3 Awards 2015
Everyone knows sound is just as important as visuals when it comes to watching movies, and Dolby are doing everything to make audio as lifelike as possible.
This surround sound tech supports up to 128 audio tracks and 64 unique speaker feeds, providing enthralling audio. Atmos was originally designed for commercial use, and first made an appearance in Pixar's Brave, but it's now making its way into home cinema setups as well.
Read our Dolby Atmos review
Vote for the Dolby Atmos in the Design Innovation category in the T3 Awards 2015
These lightweight wireless earbuds are perfect for sport.
They sound great, thanks to Apt-X + AAC wireless tech, and features a design that blocks out as much noise as possible. They're sweat-proof and washable, and come in that rather fetching shade of green.
Vote for the Monster iSport Wireless SuperSlim in the Design Innovation category in the T3 Awards 2015