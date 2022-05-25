Top 5 laptop deals in the Memorial Day sales 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With Memorial Day sales underway at retailers throughout the country, you can find summer savings on everything from 4K TVs and BBQ grills to the very reason you're here: top laptop deals! Memorial Day laptop sales are a surefire bet in finding a good new workhorse at a discount.

This round-up of the best laptops – including the likes of Microsoft, HP and Lenovo – means you can rest assured these are products we stand behind as great buys for this Memorial Day sales weekend. If you don't quite see anything that catches your eye, be sure to check out our more extensive list of best Memorial Day laptop sales where you can find even more holiday deals!

Top 5 best Memorial Day laptop deals 2022

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 7+: was $929.99, now $599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Microsoft's Surface series is like a cross between super-powerful tablet and laptop (once you buy and add the accessories), making it super versatile. The Surface Pro 7+ features a 12.3-inch touchscreen, so it's portable as well as powerful. A star buy in this year's Memorial Day sales, that's for sure.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook Spin 514: was $499, now $229 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 has a massive $270 off for the sale, so it's less than half price. A bargain for this 14-inch Full HD resolution Chromebook, which also features 2-in-1 capabilities thanks to its 360° hinge design. It's very powerful for a Chromebook and has a good amount of battery life so you can stream, play and work all day using Chrome OS (note: it's not a Windows 10 machine).

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion Laptop (15t-eg100): was $979.99, now $609.99 at HP (opens in new tab)

Looking for a Windows 11 mid-range workhorse? This 15.6-inch option has heaps of power (Intel Core i7 and 16GB RAM), a decent SSD storage capacity (512GB), and a very fair price indeed for this weekend's sales.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 Touch: was $1469.99, now $899.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Looking for something premium? It's incredibly rare to find a Dell XPS laptop for under four-figures, so this 40% discount represents a great opportunity. The XPS 13 has frequently won Best Laptop awards the world over, thanks to its mix of beautiful design, light weight and optimum power.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Yoga 7i: was $999.99, now $639.99 at Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Designed on the Intel Evo platform, Lenovo's Yoga features a crisp 14-inch Full HD resolution display, and it's all powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's a solid 2-in-1 for any purpose, whether it be business, school or personal use. And at this price, with 36% off, it's a bargain!



Best Memorial Day laptop sales 2022

There are tons of deals and offers to find over the Memorial Day sales weekend. With huge savings and deals on some top-name laptops, it's easier than ever to find your perfect model. Here are some of the best places to find Memorial Day laptop deals and other comparable offers.

Will HP have a Memorial Day sale?

HP's Memorial Day sale (opens in new tab) is currently running right now through Monday! It offers a great selection of discounts on HP laptops including top models like the Envy Series, HP Elites, and more.

One of the best deals includes $370 off the HP Pavilion Laptop (opens in new tab). There's a whole lot more on sale though, including key laptop accessories and even desktop PCs.

Does Dell have a Memorial Day sale?

While Dell doesn't run an official Memorial Day sale, the brand is currently running its Summer Sale Event (opens in new tab). This sale offers great deals across some of Dell's best lines, including discounts on the Inspiron Series laptops as well as G Series gaming laptops.

Right now, some of the best deals at Dell's "Memorial Day" sale include $330 off the G15 gaming laptop (opens in new tab) as well as $250 off the Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop (opens in new tab).