Hovercraft concepts we wish were real

BW1 hovercraft

Driving a hovercraft around your local pitch and putt seems a tad pretentious, but Bubba Watson and Oakley have teamed up to make it a reality. When you think about it, the idea makes plenty of sense. The footprint pressure of a hovercraft is 33% less than that of a human foot, so you can you casually glide your way across bunkers, water hazards and even greens without disturbing a thing.

Link: Oakley | Video

