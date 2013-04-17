By Pete Dreyer
Hovercraft concepts we wish were real
Hovercrafts we would love to take out for a spin
Hovercrafts we would love to take out for a spin
Aqua is the brainchild of Yuhan Zhang – a 21 year old Industrial Design graduate from China. Though it was designed to handle the variable terrain of China, it wouldn't look out of place around the world thanks to the submarine-style looks and a host of great ideas, such as an emission-less hydrogen fuel cell.
Link: Video
Californian aerospace company Aerofex are bringing hope to millions of Star Wars fans around the world, that we may one day see a genuine speeder bike. It is also adamant that you won't be cruising down to the shops in one of these – the technology will be made available to the public sector, but sadly not the public.
This award-winning concept looks like a giant coffin fish – not the most stylish Audi we've ever seen - but it's actually a two seater hover-car, of sorts. It is not a working concept, but the design won creator Kazim Doku first prize from the Italian Domus Academy.
Link: Kazim Doku | Video
Driving a hovercraft around your local pitch and putt seems a tad pretentious, but Bubba Watson and Oakley have teamed up to make it a reality. When you think about it, the idea makes plenty of sense. The footprint pressure of a hovercraft is 33% less than that of a human foot, so you can you casually glide your way across bunkers, water hazards and even greens without disturbing a thing.
Cousins Michael Mercier and Chris Jones are on a mission to make hovercrafts relevant in the 21st century. With design cues from some of the finest sports cars on the roads today, this two-seater uses two side-pods for steering and a single petrol engine to provide electricity for the motors within the craft. Add in high-end materials and the Mercier-Jones Hovercraft is serious business.
Link: Mercier-Jones | Video