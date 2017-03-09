Best tvOS apps for Apple TV: games, organizers, educational tools and more

Previous Next 2/7

Zinc

If watching online video is what you crave, Zinc makes it supereasy to bookmark content from all over the internet, then watch them on Apple TV from the comfort of your sofa. It’s sort of like an Instapaper for videos – forget about saving YouTube links or trying to remember where you saw a funny video, because Zinc wants to be the only app you’ll ever need to watch them all. There are a few different ways to bookmark videos: on your iPhone, use the sharing extension to add videos from Safari and other supported apps. There’s also a Safari for Mac extension, and bookmarklets for Chrome and Firefox, making it easy to bookmark from whatever platform you happen to be using at the time.

The Zinc app automatically sorts videos into New, Watched or All categories, making whatever you want to watch a snap. At any time, you can mark a video as a favourite or change its watched/unwatched status. The iPhone app also features a sharing extension for sending videos to friends.