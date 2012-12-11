Best Box Sets: Blu-ray and DVD collections to buy for Christmas

Previous Next 6/10

Indiana Jones The Complete Adventures Limited Edition Collector's Set

Yes, that woman in the second one is f**king irrtating, and the fourth one is crap. But there is still plenty to love about Harrison Ford's treasure hunting antics getting a HD makeover. For your money you'll get a a reproducton of the Holy Grail, new artwork while on the discs themselves a previously unavailable documentary from 1981 on the making of the Raiders of the Lost Ark, a look at the iconic props and how Lucas managed to melt the face of a Nazi.

Price: £60 (Blu-ray)