T3 Drives: Life with the Audi R8 is unbridled joy (tinged with a whiff of melancholy)

Previous Next 1/6

Introduction

The original Audi R8 arrived on the scene in 2007 with a point to prove. The German marque wanted to demonstrate it had the engineering prowess to take on the mighty Porsche 911, Nissan's hermetically-crafted GT-R, and the best of Aston Martin.

It's safe to say, the R8 made a statement. It proved that you could own a supercar without worrying that it's going to explode on a daily basis, without compromising on interior niceties and without spending an absolute fortune.

The latest version has arrived and it remains the 'everyday supercar' but it's received a raft of styling updates, a revised V10 engine and some of the most brilliant in-car technology that has been seen in recent years. An enticing package but with the trend for electrification, autonomous driving and hybrid performance showing no signs of abating, is there really room for a bellowing V10 in 2015?

T3 spent a week with one to find out.

The best electric cars, according to us…

Or how about the best SUVs? They're here.

The best supercars are here, since you ask.