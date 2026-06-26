The summer heat has arrived in tandem with one of the hottest sales periods of the year – Amazon Prime Day. We're now into day two of the four-day sale.

The event runs until the end of Friday 26 June, so there'll be plenty of opportunity to buy some greatly discounted products – if you've not melted from the heatwave by then anyway.

With the World Cup now in full flow, maybe you're looking for a new set ahead of the finals – here's our 3 World Cup TV Picks – or perhaps you've just been waiting on discounts for a new set ahead of the summer.

Well, you're in the right place, as this Amazon Prime Day live blog is here to cover off the best TV deals only – from big to small, there's something for everyone. Check out all our best picks below:

65-inch

Save 21% (£150) Haier S90 – 65-inch: was £699.99 now £549.99 at Amazon You might know Haier from its white goods – they make some very decent kitchen items – and the mega-brand has just launched its TV line-up in the UK. It's a bustling market, so how to stand out. By packing in stacks of specification at a price that'll make even TCL do a double-take – which is exactly what you're getting from the top-end S90 model. This 65-inch 4K panel uses QLED technology for punchy colours, has Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ to tick off the big names in high dynamic range, Fire TV is built-in with Freely – ideal for UK streaming – and there's even a KEF sound system to finish off a very strong offering indeed.

55-inch

LG C6 55-inch: was £1,199 now £977.10 at Amazon This one's a bit of a hidden gem, as the price shown on page is reduced further at checkout – the additional 10% taking it below a grand. Better still, however, if you want installation then that's free of charge – and Amazon will even haul away your own TV at no extra cost. Wall-mounting is also available for free – you just need to supply the necessary bracket, as it's not included as part of the deal. Beyond all that good stuff, however, the LG C5 is last year's "best OLED TV for most people" by our assessment. It delivers gorgeous cinematic picture quality, with the OLED panel meaning perfect contrast – no backlight irregularities. It's kitted out for movies, TV or gaming, too, thanks to four HDMI 2.1 ports – ensuring it's future-proofed to deliver 120Hz refresh rate from multiple sources.

Save £800 Sony Bravia 8 II – 55-inch: was £2,499 now £1,699 at Amazon If you're looking for best-of-best, however, then little can rival Sony's current top-tier QD-OLED model – the Bravia 8 II. It's a 5-star winner through and through. It's also got a special discount. The £2,499 RRP has dropped to £1,799 – but there's a 'Voucher Price' button to press on Amazon's page to take that to £1,699. Of course, that's more money than many other 55-inch models. But few are going to deliver this kind of super-bright yet delicately handled picture quality. It's really special and ideal for movie lovers.