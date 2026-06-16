It was almost exactly a year ago that I obtained Ruark's R610 music streamer and a pair of Sabre-R speakers – which I liked so much that I wall-mounted them in my office, so I could always have quality music throughout my working days.

A year on and it became time for a spoil-myself upgrade: by adding a Ruark RS1 subwoofer into the mix to extend the low-range frequency output yet further. And it's such a massive upgrade that I would thoroughly recommend you do the same – whatever system you may possess.

The world of hi-fi is undergoing all manner of changes at the moment. Having recently visited High End Vienna, I came away from that audio show having observed 2026's biggest new trend – powered wireless speakers.

Well, that's one perspective. Other brands are pursuing all-in-one units instead, such as the exquisite Dali Vega (which I also saw in detail at High End). Ruark, meanwhile, revealed its upgrade over my R610, in its CD-toting and more powerful R710 system.

I'm yet to be convinced by the supposed CD resurgence, much as I enjoyed playing with the latest in Ruark's arsenal. So I instead elected to pick from the brand's current range and bagged the RS1 subwoofer. Any sub purchase would have worked – as it only requires a single RCA cable connection.