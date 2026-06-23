Give your Sonos surround sound with this affordable new upgrade

Every year when the best Amazon Prime deals come around, we see a bunch of interesting products up for sale – and I've just written about Sonos' latest Era 100 SL getting a tasty price cut.

If you already own a Sonos soundbar – whether a Beam 2, an older Arc, or the newer Arc Ultra – then this deal could be very good news indeed. As I'd buy not one, but two of those 100 SL speakers to upgrade that soundbar into a full surround system.

No half measures here, then, as I'm talking beyond the ability for Sonos to decode Dolby Atmos in a pseudo front-only format, and to actually decode it with rear speakers included. Via a pair of Sonos Era 100, which just dropped to their lowest-ever price.

Save 16% (£27.45) Sonos Era 100 SL: was £169 now £141.55 at Amazon Sonos' smallest wired speaker – yes, each one needs a power cable – is a 5-star standalone product, no matter where you place it in your home. It's even better used as a stereo pair. But it becomes the ultimate solution for a Sonos surround sound setup by providing rear channels for true Dolby 5.1, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X mixes. Now that it's cheaper than ever before, this is a home-cinema upgrade bargain – and better value than the original Era 100 models (which include voice control, unlike the SL – hence the lower price).

That's right: you can add rear speakers to your Beam 2, Arc or Arc Ultra in a full surround setup – and you'll find the Era 100 SL is the best-scale model for doing so (as, while the larger Era 300 would also work in this way, it's overkill – and far pricier).

Sure, the Era 100 SL is a great standalone speaker, for which you can also use the pair setup as a stereo system – such is the beauty of Sonos' multi-room system – but in adding these to a Sonos soundbar you'll get a movie experience upgrade that's worth every penny.

Better still, the reason this upgrade is more affordable than ever is simply because Amazon has price-cut the speakers to lower than ever before – even more so than Sonos' direct sale. Throw in a Sonos Sub, too, and you'll be riding in theatrical heaven at home.