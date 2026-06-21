Your next snack could keep your digital device safer and give you a break from doomscrolling - here's how

Quick Summary KitKat has created a limited-edition wrapper that doubles as a signal-blocking pouch for smartphones, using Faraday cage technology to cut off calls, data and notifications. It's designed to turn the brand's "Have a Break" slogan into a literal digital detox, helping users switch off for a few minutes after finishing their snack.

KitKat has come up with one of the stranger packaging ideas of the year: a chocolate wrapper that doubles as a signal-blocking pouch for your smartphone. The limited-edition "Break Mode" pack is designed to help users disconnect by cutting off calls, mobile data, Bluetooth and GPS signals when a phone is placed inside.

Created by KitKat Panama and agency Ogilvy Colombia, the oversized wrapper works like a Faraday cage – a conductive enclosure that prevents electromagnetic signals from reaching a device. Once you've eaten the chocolate, the packaging can be reused as a portable digital detox tool.

The concept takes KitKat's long-running "Have a Break" slogan and turns it into something tangible. Rather than relying on self-control or airplane mode, people simply slide their phone into the pouch and seal it shut. The result is complete silence from notifications, messages and calls until the device is removed.

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To achieve this, the wrapper combines multiple conductive layers including copper, nickel, polyester and polypropylene. According to the companies behind it, the design underwent testing for signal attenuation and electromagnetic isolation to make sure it actually blocks connectivity rather than simply storing the phone.

(Image credit: Nestle)

It's also intended to be reusable for up to a year, with the materials designed to be separated for recycling at the end of its life. The packaging has so far appeared at technology expos, concerts and university events in Panama as part of a campaign focused on digital wellbeing.