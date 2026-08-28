Dell just immediately addressed the only problem with the XPS 13, by putting it on sale

It's only a matter of days since I tested the beautiful XPS 13, a machine with possibly the best design of any Windows laptop I've tested in recent years, let down by one fatal flaw – its fairly outrageous UK price.

Now, reacting to what it probably already knew (that its UK pricing made no sense compared to the US), Dell has set live a really quite tasty deal on the laptop, which marks one of the quicker discounts you'll ever see on new computing hardware.

You can currently grab the XPS 13 for a very precise £769.02, down £130 from its normal starting price of £899, which marks a pretty sizeable reduction and brings the laptop down closer to a price that makes sense based on its specs.

Save £129.98 Dell XPS 13: was £899 now £769.02 at Dell Technologies UK To be frank, you basically never see this level of discount on a laptop launched this recently, let alone one with the qualities of the XPS 13. Even this new price keeps it in a premium bracket, but it also makes it miles more attractive.

This is classic Dell, in some ways – it's a big enough corporation that this sort of promotional offer sometimes does come along just after a device has launched, as baffling as that may seem. Crucially, in a world where almost every device seems to get a price hike soon after launch as memory prices keep climbing, it's not impossible that this deal will be the cheapest the laptop ever gets here in the UK.

The XPS 13 was one of the most confounding devices to review that I've ever encountered, thanks to that launch price. That obviously means, though, that there were a whole heap of positives to offset the cost, including a gorgeous metal build, and almost unbelievable portability.

It also has a frankly brilliant little display, and while the lack of ports could be an issue for some professionals, it's hard to imagine a better Windows machine for studying at whatever level you might like.

So, if you were on the fence about the XPS 13 because of its pricing (and who could blame you), think long and hard about whether this is going to be the best moment to pick one up. It might just be!