Nothing's new Pro headphones have the maddest case I've ever seen, and up the ante in other ways, too

Nothing has just unveiled the Headphone (1) Pro, a big swing into a more premium part of the headphones market, one that puts it in direct competition with the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM6 or Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 5.

The new headphones are very much an upgraded version of the Headphone (1) that I loved back in mid-2025, and the overall design of the headphones hasn't changed drastically. That means they still have the cassette-shaped earcups on the outside, although the design of their transparent section is actually a little more subdued this time around.

Despite this, there's plenty that's changed under the hood, including a redesigned main driver system that now actually has three parts – with tiny extra drivers helping to add more detail to your highs and mids when playing music.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

The comfort should also be upgraded thanks to a slightly plusher headband and ear cushions, and it's fair to say that this all contributes to a more premium-feeling set of headphones.

My favourite part of the Headphone (1) when I tested it was how Nothing approached its controls, with a dial and flapper that were both unlike anything else on the market. Those controls remain, as do all the controls, except for one new addition. There's a new switch inside the left earcup that toggles on a new "Flat" EQ mode.

(Image credit: Future | Max Freeman-Mills)

This is something that Nothing has apparently worked on with a host of musicians, including its recently announced ambassador Charli XCX. It's an EQ preset that, as it sounds like, flattens out much of the jazzier accents of the Headphone (1) Pro's default sound tuning, to make it more reliable in studio or mixing settings.

That means the "Pro" in the name of these new headphones actually might have some truth to it, since this should make them more reliable for professional-grade use.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The other big change comes in the storage department, where Nothing has slightly jumped the shark. Rather than the quite choice felt case that the Headphone (1) came with, this time around things are very different.

(Image credit: Future | Max Freeman-Mills)

The Headphone (1) Pro comes with a hardshell case that looks like a sort of clamshell that you clip the earcups into. It latches shut, and the headband of the headphones sticks out as a sort of carrying handle, making for a super unique look that strongly summons up the much-derided AirPods Max case that Apple created years back.

Unlike that case, though, it's chunky and heavy, so I can't say I'm the biggest fan, as I've expanded on in my full review of the Headphone (1) Pro, which you can read right here to find out more.

The headphones should be available to order imminently and come in at $399 in the US and £349 here in the UK. There's no getting around how ambitious that price is, needless to say.