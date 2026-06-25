I've played a lot of Switch 2 ports in the year and change since Nintendo's latest console arrived – and I've written a fair few pieces about how, in some ways, those ports justify the console on their own. Still, there's no denying that some are more impressive than others.

If you're searching for the console port that I think most impressively shrinks down a huge experience without compromising it, and which makes the best case for the Switch 2's graphical prowess, it might be Assassin's Creed Shadows. It took Ubisoft a while to build it, and then some important post-release patches to polish it, but the Switch 2 version is endlessly impressive.

It lets you explore this stunning recreation of Japan without any compromises in terms of content – everything that's in the PS5 and Xbox versions of the game is here, too. That also makes it brilliant value with hundreds of hours of content to get through. So, the fact that it's basically the only big Switch 2 game on sale for Amazon Prime Day is quite noteworthy.