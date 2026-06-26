Better than Steam Deck, cheaper too: the 1TB Lenovo Legion Go S (SteamOS) is back to its lowest ever price – you don't even need Amazon Prime
I use my Lenovo Legion Go S (SteamOS) daily and you will too at this price
in Deals
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Ever since I bought my Lenovo Legion Go S (SteamOS) during the Black Friday sales last year, I've used it on a daily basis. More powerful that the Steam Deck and with a larger, 8-inch display, it is a superb PC gaming handheld that can play just about everything I chuck at it.
And, with the Steam Summer Sale underway, even the games are very affordable.