Better than Steam Deck, cheaper too: the 1TB Lenovo Legion Go S (SteamOS) is back to its lowest ever price – you don't even need Amazon Prime

I use my Lenovo Legion Go S (SteamOS) daily and you will too at this price

Rik Henderson's avatar
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Lenovo Legion Go S
(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Ever since I bought my Lenovo Legion Go S (SteamOS) during the Black Friday sales last year, I've used it on a daily basis. More powerful that the Steam Deck and with a larger, 8-inch display, it is a superb PC gaming handheld that can play just about everything I chuck at it.

And, with the Steam Summer Sale underway, even the games are very affordable.