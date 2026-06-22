UK heatwave be damned – I'm buying a PS5 cooling stand for my console!

As we await body-melting temperatures across the UK this week, let's take a moment to think of our poor overheating tech!

After my colleague described his PlayStation 5 Pro as "sounding like a dying asthmatic cat," it got me thinking about how I can save my console from also getting cooked.

Part of that will come down to cleaning your PlayStation – dust is your biggest enemy, which builds up en masse – but I've also just learnt about various cooling accessories for Sony's console.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

So the UK heatwave can be damned, as I'm going to bag one of these beauties to keep my console running. As I also use it for apps on the big screen, including YouTube, it's not just to the benefit of my gaming.

Kiwihome PS5 Cooling Fan: £26.99 at Amazon I really like the look of this Kiwihome offering – different versions are made for PS5, PS5 Slim, PS5 Pro, so do ensure you check which matches – which clips onto the console's rear to amp up the fan output. It's 4.4-rated on Amazon, a score derived by many thousands of reviews, with many buyers claiming it enhances the cooling – so long as you've cleaned any dust out of the way. It even glows blue when it's in operation and, by majority of reviewers' accounts, runs really quietly rather than sounding like a hovercraft coming in to dock. Looks like a smart solution to me.

I am, however, keeping in mind that Amazon Prime Day does begin on Tuesday 23 June, which presents a strong change of greater discounts.

Indeed, when looking over the price history – one of my top tips, per 7 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Amazon Prime Day – there are typically discounts, so I may wait one day longer to see if that shifts.

Beyond the Kiwihome option there are plenty of other solutions out there, too, as you can see an example of below: