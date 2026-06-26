My favourite headset of all time is ultra-premium, but for good reason

When I reviewed the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Elite last year, I named it the best gaming headset I've ever used, but still couldn't give it the pure five-star verdict you'd assume would come with that. The big issue? Its absolutely massive price, which hasn't really come down at all since release – until now.

For the first time, Amazon Prime Day has brought in a tasty discount on the Nova Elite, slashing £50 off its asking price to make it a bit more palatable. That said, it's still a chunky amount of money for a headset, and the fact remains that there's another SteelSeries deal on an older headset that I think is the better pick right now.

Check both those deals out below, and keep reading to see why I think the second is the smarter option.