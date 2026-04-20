This Amazon deal makes DJI’s pocket-sized beginner 4K drone a lot easier to justify

We're all eagerly waiting for DJI to drop the successor to the Mini 4K later this week, but in the interim, let's not forget about deals on the brand's current-generation drones. Chiefly among these is the Neo 2 Fly More Combo offer below, which is the cheapest it's ever been.

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The DJI Neo 2 Motion Fly More Combo is a full FPV-ready bundle that includes the Neo 2 drone itself, the RC Motion 3 controller for one-handed, gesture-based flying, and the DJI Goggles N3 for an immersive first-person view.

Alongside the core kit, you also get three Intelligent Flight Batteries and a charging hub to extend your flying time, plus the necessary transmission module and spare propellers.

The DJI Neo 2 has a sub-250g frame (around 151g) with full propeller guards, making it safe and approachable for beginners while remaining highly portable.

It features a 12MP 1/2-inch CMOS sensor paired with a 2-axis gimbal and electronic stabilisation, capable of shooting up to 4K video at 60fps or 100fps for slow motion, alongside vertical video options for social media.

Flight performance is boosted by omnidirectional obstacle sensing, including LiDAR and infrared sensors, helping the drone avoid collisions and fly confidently indoors or outdoors. Intelligent features such as ActiveTrack, SelfieShot and gesture control enable hands-free shooting and subject tracking in multiple directions.

The drone also includes 49GB of internal storage, up to 19 minutes of flight time, and multiple control options, including smartphone, remote controller and FPV accessories.