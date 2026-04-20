This Amazon deal makes DJI’s pocket-sized beginner 4K drone a lot easier to justify
DJI Neo 2 Motion Fly More Combo falls to the lowest ever price
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We're all eagerly waiting for DJI to drop the successor to the Mini 4K later this week, but in the interim, let's not forget about deals on the brand's current-generation drones. Chiefly among these is the Neo 2 Fly More Combo offer below, which is the cheapest it's ever been.
Shop all DJI drone deals on Amazon
The DJI Neo 2 Motion Fly More Combo is a full FPV-ready bundle that includes the Neo 2 drone itself, the RC Motion 3 controller for one-handed, gesture-based flying, and the DJI Goggles N3 for an immersive first-person view.
Alongside the core kit, you also get three Intelligent Flight Batteries and a charging hub to extend your flying time, plus the necessary transmission module and spare propellers.
DJI’s Neo 2 Motion Fly More Combo is a pocket-sized 4K beginner drone kit built for immersive FPV flying, bundling goggles, a motion controller, and three batteries for longer sessions, smoother control, and an easy, all-in-one way to get airborne quickly.
The DJI Neo 2 has a sub-250g frame (around 151g) with full propeller guards, making it safe and approachable for beginners while remaining highly portable.
It features a 12MP 1/2-inch CMOS sensor paired with a 2-axis gimbal and electronic stabilisation, capable of shooting up to 4K video at 60fps or 100fps for slow motion, alongside vertical video options for social media.
Flight performance is boosted by omnidirectional obstacle sensing, including LiDAR and infrared sensors, helping the drone avoid collisions and fly confidently indoors or outdoors. Intelligent features such as ActiveTrack, SelfieShot and gesture control enable hands-free shooting and subject tracking in multiple directions.
The drone also includes 49GB of internal storage, up to 19 minutes of flight time, and multiple control options, including smartphone, remote controller and FPV accessories.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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