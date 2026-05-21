DJI's "easy-to-use and very impressive" drone just became a lot easier to justify with £110 off at Argos

I've been busy reporting on DJI Mini 4K deals, so I thought I'd switch things up by bringing you another 4K-capable DJI model, the Mini 3 Fly More Combo, which is currently selling for £399 at Argos, £110 off its recommended retail price.

Shop all DJI deals at Argos

I had a look, and this seems to be the lowest price, not just currently but ever. Amazon will tell you the bundle sold for a ridiculously low £239 at some point, but I can't see it anywhere in the product's price history, so it could just be an anomaly in the retail giant's data.

Save £110 DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo: was £509 now £399 at Argos DJI's beginner-friendly drone combines a lightweight sub-249g design with a capable 4K camera, three-axis gimbal and up to 38 minutes of flight time per battery. This Fly More Combo adds extra batteries, a charging hub, a DJI RC controller, and a carry bag, making it a great-value package for first-time pilots and travel creators.

The DJI Mini 3 is an ultralight camera drone weighing under 249g and falls into one of the least restrictive drone categories in many regions, including the UK.

Despite its compact size, it packs a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor capable of capturing 48MP photos and recording sharp 4K HDR video at up to 30fps.

The drone has a true vertical mode, which rotates the camera to produce social-media-friendly portrait content without cropping.

The three-axis mechanical gimbal helps keep footage smooth and stable, even in breezy conditions. DJI’s intelligent flight modes, including QuickShots and automated return-to-home functionality, make cinematic aerial footage accessible to less experienced pilots.

The Fly More Combo expands the experience with two additional Intelligent Flight Batteries, bringing total flight time to well over an hour before recharging is required.

A two-way charging hub allows batteries to be topped up efficiently and can also function as a power bank for other devices.

The bundle also includes DJI’s RC controller with an integrated display, eliminating the need to connect a smartphone. A dedicated shoulder bag keeps the drone, controller, batteries and accessories organised for travel and outdoor adventures.