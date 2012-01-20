Star Wars The Old Republic review

Image 1 of 9 Star Wars The Old Republic Image 2 of 9 Star Wars The Old Republic Image 3 of 9 Star Wars The Old Republic Image 4 of 9 Star Wars The Old Republic Image 5 of 9 Star Wars The Old Republic Image 6 of 9 Star Wars The Old Republic Image 7 of 9 Star Wars The Old Republic Image 8 of 9 Star Wars The Old Republic Image 9 of 9 Star Wars The Old Republic

After 100 hours of quality gaming time, we're finally ready to give a review score to BioWare's epic MMO, Star Wars The Old Republic...

Within a year, Star Wars The Old Republic could be so transformed by patches and updates that it's unrecognisable - but for now, here's what we think about BioWare's ambitious online RPG.



One of the most compelling things about The Old Republic is, unarguably, the setting. Nauseating prequels aside, people still love Star Wars and want to be a part of that universe. That's one thing it offers straight out of the box - the chance to feel like a classic Star Wars character.

Star Wars The Old Republic: Characters

Each class (with the exception of the Imperial Agent, which is basically 'James Bond in space') represents an archetype from the films: you can be a wise-cracking smuggler with a Wookiee companion, a noble Jedi learning the ways of the Force, a merciless bounty hunter stalking criminals across the galaxy, or an evil Sith Lord.



The other draw is the fusion of typical MMO gameplay and single-player elements. At its core Old Republic is like any other online role-player, but the addition of story elements - interactive dialogue, branching paths - gives it some extra weight.



Sure, you might only be killing [insert arbitrary value] number of [insert enemy] for [insert NPC], but book-ending every mission with a plot, some of which offer multiple outcomes, gives you a rare feeling of motivation lacking in other MMOs. The way that even the most incidental characters have full voice acting really brings the narrative to life, albeit in a superficial way.



Each planet has its own problems and internal conflicts, and you find yourself in the middle of it all, either representing the Republic or the Empire. As a Sith, for example, you could help the local Imperial army quell a slave revolt, or squash an uprising.



Cleverly, though, there's no clear-cut 'good' and 'evil' in this vision of the Star Wars universe. It's possible tobe a Sith who veers on the light side of the Force, or a Jedi with questionable morals.

Star Wars: The Old Republic: Features

The story elements are rich enough that you could theoretically play the entire game on your own and still enjoy it, but you'd be missing out on a lot. We can't speak for other servers, but on Nightmare Lands (where we reside), the community is overwhelmingly friendly and helpful.



If you're ever struggling with a boss, a quick plea for help in general chat will have someone rushing to your aid - often going out of their way. It helps to be part of a guild too, as you can easily form teams and share discoveries with other members.



Regular missions can always be completed by yourself, but there are two types geared specifically towards groups: Flashpoints and Heroics. Heroics are like normal quests, but with much tougher mobs and mini-bosses.



Flashpoints are a bit more entertaining. These are standalone missions with a story focus, designed for parties of four. Here you'll find top-tier loot scaled to your level, cut-scenes, set-pieces and NPCs; think of them as a traditional 'level' in a game, with their own self-contained stories in bespoke locations. Early Flashpoints feel hand-crafted and unique, but as you rise in level the cracks begin to appear.



They feel like a grind, and don't take advantage of TOR's strengths. Future updates will include new Flashpoints, and we hope BioWare make each one a new experience.

Star Wars The Old Republic: Gameplay

Strip away the dialogue and story elements and The Old Republic isn't really any different from other MMOs. In fact, it borrows so heavily from World of Warcraft that the same terminology and even specific combat tactics have been carried over from Azeroth.



If you've come to TOR looking for a new experience, it's disheartening to see people in chat talking in exactly the same way as they did in WOW, using the same lingo and nicknames. It breaks the immersion and dampens the Star Wars vibe.



The interface, controls, combat, mission structure, level design, bosses and dungeons are all pure WOW. This means that straight from launch the game is incredibly competent as an MMO, 'borrowing' elements that Blizzard have refined over the years, but also means that it has something of an identity crisis.



Of course, if you've never played World of Warcraft before, you won't care. Luckily, the smoke and mirrors created by the dialogue system and voice acting obscure the very obvious influences enough that you can get past it.



Normally, MMO launches are a disaster, plagued by server downtime or crippling bugs. Compared to most, TOR's has been remarkably smooth. The biggest issue, besides some bugs that were quickly squashed with commendably rapid updates, were server queues, but they've all but gone now.

Star Wars The Old Republic: Verdict

The only thing that holds TOR back is how much it relies on MMO foundations laid down by Blizzard, and how the quality of content towards the end seems to thin out. We won't accuse it of being front-loaded (as many have), but it certainly has a problem with consistency. If you've never played an MMO before, now is the time to try.

Star Wars The Old Republic has enough ties to single-player RPGs to ease new players in, and can happily be enjoyed solo if you don't fancy socialising with other players. It's huge, too.



Even if you don't want to commit to a monthly subscription, the free month you get when buying the game will give you many, many hours of role-playing; as many as Skyrim, even.



If BioWare can get over its identity crisis and make TOR increasingly more unique with future updates, this could be one of the best MMOs ever. For now, it's 'merely' excellent, and a bold experiment in bringing a worthwhile story to an online experience.



