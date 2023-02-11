Salomon Cross Hike 2 Mid walking boot: A lightweight hiking boot with running-shoe levels of comfort

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The new Salomon Cross Hike 2 Mid boots are an updated version of the original Salomon Cross Hike Mid GTX boots. We note that the revamp includes a slightly taller and more cushioned ankle cuff, as well as a better fitting tongue than the first iteration.

Other updates include the more robust looking lug design on the sole for better grip, a chunkier top eyelet and a more substantial rand for greater protection of the upper.

Having tested both versions, I definitely prefer the feel, fit and practical attributes of the new model.

Salomon Cross Hike 2 Mid walking boot: Specifications

Weight: 372g (women's) / 413g (men's)

Mud Contragrip rubber Colours available: Women’s: Chocolate plum & black / Shale, wild ginger & coral gold / Feather gray, olive night & White; Men's: Black & magnet / Black, bitter chocolate & fiery red / Gull, marmalade & black / Olive night, moss gray & black

Women’s: Chocolate plum & black / Shale, wild ginger & coral gold / Feather gray, olive night & White; Men's: Black & magnet / Black, bitter chocolate & fiery red / Gull, marmalade & black / Olive night, moss gray & black Sizes available: Women’s: 3.5–9.5, including half sizes; Men's: 6.5–13.5 including half sizes

Salomon Cross Hike 2 Mid walking boot: Design

This niggle aside, the boots look good; like running shoes, only taller and more supportive

There are two different width fits in both the male and female boots, which is great to see, and three colour-ways for both genders.

Sadly, Salomon have chosen a ‘feather grey’ as one of the three colour choices for female walkers, which is not the best option if you walk on the UK’s wet and muddy trails and paths. (And men have a ‘gull and marmalade’ option, which is equally mud prone – but hat’s off to Salomon’s colourway naming crew for their, er, creativity.)

Salomon Cross Hike 2 Mid walking boot: Performance

A stitch-free upper construction and sockliner gives a wonderfully comfortable fit from the first wear, while the in-sole cushioning, especially in the forefoot, is generous.

Salomon’s signature Quicklace lacing system provides a minimalistic lace with a one-pull tightening toggle mechanism. The excess lace – and there is a lot of this – tucks up into a “lace pocket” on the upper side of the tongue. The lace mostly stays in place, although there are times when you need to push it inside again.

Salomon’s so called “Mud Contragrip rubber” soles with deep multi-directional lugs give great grip on a range of terrain, from stony tracks to wet rocks and grass, as well as muddy hill paths. These are not winter mountain boots, however, because the sole is too flexible and there is only limited grip at the heel when hiking on steep terrain, as well as on scree or in snow.

Like many brands, Salomon are keen to point out the environmental impact of the Salomon Cross Hike 2 Mid boots. The Gore-tex models, including the water-repellency treatment, are free of harmful PFC (perfluorinated compounds).

Salomon also report that the boots include recycled materials – such as recycled PET bottles or material waste – although there are no further details so our tester was left wondering the exact content.

Salomon Cross Hike 2 Mid walking boot: overall verdict

The boots are ideal for fast-paced summer hiking on trails and hill paths, as well as during the wetter months of spring and autumn. The Gore-Tex waterproof membrane keeps feet dry and the fabric uppers, with the wrap-round rubber rand and toe-cap, protect the boots from wear and tear caused by trail vegetation, rocks and stones.