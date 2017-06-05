Ultra-powerful iMac Pro revealed, plus faster MacBooks and macOS High Sierra!

There's a new, ultra-powerful 27-inch iMac Pro featuring a processor line-up with up to 18 cores and up to 16GB of video memory. The iMac Pro will be with us later this year, but there's plenty of other Mac news - read on!

The announcement was made at the developer conference (WWDC) that the tech giant holds each year. The clue's in the same: this is mainly aimed at mobile and desktop app makers, but there are always plenty of more consumer-focused updates.

The new iMac Pro is the new workstation-level Mac we've been waiting for. it features a 27-inch Retina 5K display, up to 18-core Xeon processors and up to 22 Teraflops of graphics computation.

Want some more amazing specs? iMac Pro also supports up to 4TB of SSD and up to 128GB of ECC memory, and with four Thunderbolt 3 ports can connect to up to two high-performance RAID arrays and two 5K displays at the same time. Finally, there's also 10Gb Ethernet for up to 10 times faster networking.

Apple says that iMac Pro is scheduled to ship in December starting at $4,999 (US).

Apple reiterated it will make a new "completely redesigned, next-generation Mac Pro architected for pro customers who need the highest-end, high-throughput system in a modular design, as well as a new high-end pro display".



The other new iMacs

There's also updates to the 'standard' iMac range. We're talking better screens, more memory, the latest Intel Kaby Lake 7th gen processors, more storage and two USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 3.

There's also a retina 4K display and discrete graphics added to the £1,249 21.5-inch iMac.

New, faster MacBooks

Apple's MacBook line is getting refreshed too, but it's only a small update, with the MacBook, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air all getting faster chips and SSDs.

The updated 13-inch MacBook Pro features Kaby Lake processors up to 3.5 GHz Core i7 with Turbo Boost up to 4.0 GHz, and the 15-inch MacBook Pro goes up to 3.1 GHz Core i7 with Turbo Boost up to 4.1 GHz. There's also a new £1,249 13-inch MacBook Pro variant.

The 15-inch MacBook Pro now comes standard with more powerful discrete graphics with more video memory.

Apple also updated the 13-inch MacBook Air with a 1.8 GHz processor.



macOS High Sierra

The new version of macOS has a name and it's macOS High Sierra! Interesting name, but it's a region of California where Apple is based.

There are a number of updates in this new version of macOS. Spotlight is being integrated into Mail and will take up 35% less space as a result, and the Apple File System is the new default in High Sierra.

Photos are going to be easier to sort through, as you can now filter them by tag or order. And the photo editor is also being made easier to use.

Safari's been improved too, and is apparently 80% faster than Chrome, and graphics performance should be better as well, thanks to a new developer language known as Metal 2, which also includes support for VR.

