Tech that's most likely to go up in value

You don't tend to see many smartphones and laptops on Antiques Roadshow but if you've got the right tech stashed away in the attic then you can make a nice little sum: consider the fully working Apple I computer that fetched $365,000 (about £260,470) at auction in 2014.

Here are a few more bits of tech we think are likely to rise in price in the future: though you might have to wait a good few years before you can cash in on them. And we're by no means experts... so take this as speculative guessing rather than solid financial advice.

Anything made by Apple

We've already mentioned the hundreds of thousands of pounds that early Apple computers have been fetching in recent years, and such is the interest in the Cupertino company that you're likely to get more bidders than normal if you put up an Apple gadget for auction. It might be worth hanging on to that first edition iPhone or creaking MacBook for a few years.

Of course if you eBay most Apple gadgets today you won't pick up what you paid for them - you're going to need to wait a while for them to appreciate in value. Remember that millions of iPhones are sold so you're going to need gadgets that are as rare as possible (and preferably boxed and unused) to maximise your chances of cashing in on them in the future.

Rare hardware devices

As noted above, the rarer your tech purchase the better. If there's an iconic gadget available that isn't going to last long on the shelves then it might be wise to dig deep and buy it to add to your tech investments. It's a good idea to look at first editions too: VR headsets like the Oculus Rift or the HTC Vive may well eventually become in-demand museum pieces.

Look out for anything that's released as a limited edition or that comes with a feature you don't normally get - Project Ara, Google's fully modular phone project, might be worth keeping tabs on, for example. Smartwatches could also be canny investments, though finding something that's desirable and premium enough to rise in value might be tricky.

Tech toys

Collectors love toys and so anything that combines toys with technology stands a good chance of picking up value in the future. As before though, you want to make sure you're getting something that's both popular and rare if possible - what about the BB-8 droid replica made by Sphero perhaps? The Star Wars connection should add to the appeal.

Anything that's too cheap or unlikely to hold much interest in the future should be avoided - if nobody wants to buy it now, why is anyone going to want to buy it off you in the future? Miniature robots are worth investigating, particularly if there's something unusual or distinctive about them, and that means you might have to spend pretty big to begin with.

Gaming hardware

Video games and gaming hardware also tend to attract a lot of attention from collectors, though you might not think it if you've tried to sell your PlayStation 3 lately. If you're patient enough to play the long game then classic games consoles have the potential to become collector's items at some point in the future, particularly the more iconic ones.

Sealed, unused games from the past can fetch very high prices at auction but with the move to digital downloads that's not so much of an option any more. As mentioned above, any sort of limited editions should do well, especially for landmark releases that are still going to be remembered in several decades' time (which probably puts FIFA 16 out of the reckoning).

Other options

Tech gadgets naturally decrease in value as they're replaced with shinier, more powerful versions, so trying to find the hardware that's likely to provide you with a windfall later in life is by no means easy. Pay most attention to gadget launches surrounded by a higher-than-normal level of hype that could one day become much-desired collectables.

And don't forget to keep your tech investments in as close to mint condition as you can: no one's going to want your Surface Book if the keys are worn and faded and there are scratches on the screen. So happy tech treasure hunting to you all and remember - if you do strike it rich then we'd be very grateful to receive a cut of the proceeds.