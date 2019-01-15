Samsung Galaxy X finally gets a release date, and it's sooner than expected

Samsung has revealed when its long-awaited foldable flagship smartphone will be unveiled. Well, sort of. The Seoul-based company has erected a series of billboards along the iconic Place de la Concorde in Paris, France.

Each of the expansive posters contains a cryptic message written in Hangeul, which is the South Korean alphabet. Except, when we say "cryptic", that's an overly generous reading of the slogan. The billboards read “미래를 펼치다” and “이월 이십일”, which translates to “The future unfolds” and “February twentieth.”

See what we mean? The Enigma Code, this is certainly not.

Samsung has already confirmed plans to hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event, when it typically showcases the next entries into its best-selling Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series, in London and San Francisco on February 20, 2019.

The invitation for the exclusive keynote contained the number "10", hinting at the likely launch of the Samsung Galaxy S10 range. Like previous entries in the Galaxy S series, the new handsets are tipped to have an improved edge-to-edge display, camera with adjustable aperture, and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon silicon.

Earlier this month, a monumental Galaxy S10 leak revealed almost every remaining detail about the forthcoming flagship ahead of the announcement next month.

Until now, it was unclear whether the hotly-anticipated phone, widely-rumoured to be called either Galaxy X or Galaxy Fold, would make an appearance during the Galaxy S10 announcement keynote.

Samsung briefly revealed the foldable screen technology that will power the Galaxy X during its annual developer conference back in November in San Francisco.

However, the company disguised the industrial design of the handset with a boxy case to shield it from competitors' prying eyes. The handset also reportedly made a private appearance at CES in Las Vegas during the beginning of January.

Galaxy Unpacked will be held one week before the Mobile World Congress (MWC) tradeshow. That's earlier than most tipsters had expected, since the South Korean company has used Mobile World Congress to showcase its latest Galaxy S smartphone in recent years.

T3 will have all of the latest information from Galaxy Unpacked as soon as it's announced on-stage, so stay tuned. Samsung will also have a livestream of the keynote on its website, which will kickstart at 7pm GMT (2pm ET, 11am PT) on February 20, 2019.

As for what else might be launched at the Unpacked event, we could get an unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy Sport smartwatch and Samsung might even surprise us with a pair of smart running shoes.