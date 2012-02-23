Samsung Galaxy S2 hits 20m sold mark worldwide

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

With the Galaxy S2 having sold 20m units all eyes will now be turned to the Samsung Galaxy S3 to see if it can mirror the success of its predecessor

Samsung have today confirmed that they've sold 20 million Samsung Galaxy S2 smartphones worldwide, beating their previous record with the Samsung Galaxy S.

The dual-core smartphone hit 10 million back in September and in just six months has been able to double that figure with network specific releases in the US helping to boost sales.

The recent UK release of the White Samsung Galaxy S2 has also been attributed to strong sales while its Super AMOLED screen, dual-core processor and 8.49mm form-factor have kept it competative despite the iPhone 4S release.

With Samsung out of the running for Mobile World Congress 2012 all eyes will not be turned on what will surely be a stand-alone launch for the Samsung Galaxy S3.

Source: Samsung Tomorrow