LG G3 to feature 2K display and 3GB RAM?

Alleged specifications for LG's forthcoming handset appear to have leaked online through a User Agent Profile on US network Sprint's website.

LG has seen the smartphone race slip away from it of late, thanks to a barrage of new releases that include the HTC One (M8), Samsung Galaxy S5 and Sony Xperia Z2.

And yet, the (other) Korean firm appears to be firming up the production of its next flagship handset, the follow-up to the LG G2. Which, we expect, will be imaginatively titled the LG G3.

According to a leak posted on the website of US provider Sprint, the handset will boast a whopping 3GB of RAM alongside a qHD 2,560 x 1,440 screen. The image below shows a User Agent Profile for a handset with the LS990 designation.

Furthermore, it appears LG will be adding a rear-facing 13MP camera and a microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 64GB. Previous leaks suggested it would be dust and waterproof as well - taking a leaf out of Sony's book.

Interestingly, the leak details a quad-core Qualcomm MSM8974AA chipset inside the forthcoming blower - more commonly known as the Snapdragon 800.

Given that the Samsung Galaxy S5, which launches today, already features a Snapdragon 801 chip, and the LG G3 is probably still a few months away - we feel this could be an issue in the power department. Let's not take away from that massive 3GB of RAM, mind.

Lastly, we can expect Android 4.4 to come out of the box and probably 32GB of native storage. The real question is whether LG will keep the headline-grabbing rear-facing power switch from lasty year's model?

