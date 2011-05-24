LA Noire 2 on the way

2011's hottest game so far looks like it's just the beginning.

LA Noire 2 is looking like a dead cert after the boss of publisher Take Two talked up the best-selling title's franchise credentials. During a call with investors, CEO Strauss Zelnick said, “We have every reason to believe that LA Noire is another strong franchise for this company. We do see this as a powerful new franchise."

Zelnick added that sales of LA Noire had been “exceedingly strong”, despite the game only being on shelves for less than a week. It's been critically lauded for its in-depth storyline, stunning graphics and facial-tracking, which makes characters more realistic than ever.

The chances of a sequel coming sooner rather than later have already been talked up by developer Team Bondi, which said a new version of the game wouldn't take as long to make as the original. LA Noire took seven years to complete.

How are you getting on with LA Noire? Is it every bit as good as the critics say? Let us know what you think on our Facebook and Twitter pages now.

Via Eurogamer