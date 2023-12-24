John Lewis Boxing Day sale is live – the best deals T3's expert team recommends

Many people associate John Lewis and this time of year with 'that Christmas advert'. But with such an extensive and premium line of products, it's a great place to also search out the best deals. JL will have hundreds of discounts across a wide range of products from tech to home to fitness. You'll find premium brands alongside offers from its own home products and clothing, which is affordable at the best of times.

But you needn't sift through the whole lot, as T3's expert team is here and we've combined our decades of expertise across those core areas – and we review hundreds of products each year, as per our How We Test page, so know our stuff – to bring you the very best John Lewis Boxing Day deals.

Sonos Beam 2: was £499, now £399 at John Lewis For most people the Sonos Beam is the best-matched soundbar if you're looking to boost the sound of, say, one of the best 43-inch TVs, or even up to one of the best 55-inch TVs. It will give your sound profile much greater body, width and height. Available in either black or white finishes, John Lewis is honouring Sonos' own price drop.

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen): was £99 , now £59.99 at John Lewis T3's Tech Editor has been using Ring doorbells for years, having hard-wired a product to avert any battery-changing, and has found it a game-changer for deliveries to the front door (there's a lot of parcels coming and going in this job!). This half-price deal is a no-brainer if you've been considering the doorbell upgrade.

Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer: was £269 , now £219.99 at John Lewis T3's Home Editor loves an air fryer and this one is the mother of them all. Its giant 10.4-litre capacity features two separate compartments for big meals and caters for those who require different temperatures and timings. You might never use your oven again – especially at this price! – and are probably now wondering why you didn't buy one, y'know, before Christmas Day.