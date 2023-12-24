John Lewis Boxing Day sale is live – the best deals T3's expert team recommends

Many people associate John Lewis and this time of year with 'that Christmas advert'. But with such an extensive and premium line of products, it's a great place to also search out the best deals. JL will have hundreds of discounts across a wide range of products from tech to home to fitness. You'll find premium brands alongside offers from its own home products and clothing, which is affordable at the best of times.
But you needn't sift through the whole lot, as T3's expert team is here and we've combined our decades of expertise across those core areas – and we review hundreds of products each year, as per our How We Test page, so know our stuff – to bring you the very best John Lewis Boxing Day deals.
Sonos Beam 2:
was £499, now £399 at John Lewis
For most people the Sonos Beam is the best-matched soundbar if you're looking to boost the sound of, say, one of the best 43-inch TVs, or even up to one of the best 55-inch TVs. It will give your sound profile much greater body, width and height. Available in either black or white finishes, John Lewis is honouring Sonos' own price drop.
Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen):
was £99, now £59.99 at John Lewis
T3's Tech Editor has been using Ring doorbells for years, having hard-wired a product to avert any battery-changing, and has found it a game-changer for deliveries to the front door (there's a lot of parcels coming and going in this job!). This half-price deal is a no-brainer if you've been considering the doorbell upgrade.
Apple Watch Series 9:
was £399, now £379 at John Lewis
T3's Active Editor loved the Apple Watch Series 9, saying in T3's review that while it "might look the same as the Series 8, it has a brighter display, faster processor and exclusive features – what else can you ask for?". Well, how about some money off? That's where this deal comes into play, undercutting even buying from Apple directly, and at a time when it's about to be pulled from the shelves in the US too!
Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer:
was £269, now £219.99 at John Lewis
T3's Home Editor loves an air fryer and this one is the mother of them all. Its giant 10.4-litre capacity features two separate compartments for big meals and caters for those who require different temperatures and timings. You might never use your oven again – especially at this price! – and are probably now wondering why you didn't buy one, y'know, before Christmas Day.
Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20:
was £579, now £429 at John Lewis
If you've been looking for a speaker that marries a high-end finish yet delivers high-end sound quality then Bang & Olufsen's speakers are second to none. Its Beolit 20 is great for using at home or when on the go – that carry handle gives it away, as you can cart this speaker around with you too.
Google Pixel 7a:
was £449, now £379 at John Lewis
"Affordable Android doesn't get better than this" says T3's review of the Pixel 7a. It's got the power, the cameras and the looks to impress - especially in one of its brighter colourways. T3's Staff Writer went on to write about why the Pixel 7a was his 'obsession', so it's a much-loved mid-level Android handset among the team that's well worth buying.