Help us make someone’s life better with T3

T3 is all about making life better through technology. And our aim is to help as many people as possible to enjoy a better life through tech. That's why we're proud to announce the launch of our new Life's Better With T3 charity initiative.

T3 wants to help people who desperately need access to technology-related products – whether it's a local hospice in need of a new TV or a local youth club seeking some laptops – and we want you to help us get this great new initiative off the ground.

To make sure the right people get the right support, we need you to tell us about some deserving causes in your area. What would make life better for them? How could we make a difference together? Once we know who needs our support, T3 will get the ball rolling on our side in order to get them what they need.

This certainly isn't a one-off thing. The T3 team is dedicated to making a difference over the long-term so please do get in touch. We will let you know how we're doing at regular intervals.

So, please let us know in the comments below, contact us on Facebook or Twitter using the hashtags #lifesbetterwithT3 and #t3charity or email me on inbox@t3.com and tell us just who you think needs a bit more tech in their lives. Together we'll prove that life's better for everyone with T3.