Get a FREE Nintendo Switch with the Huawei Mate 20 Pro in this unbelievable EE Black Friday deal

EE has announced a shockingly good Black Friday deal on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which includes a free Nintendo Switch with your brand-new handset.

Yes, you did read that correctly. EE is handing out a free console – just in time for Christmas. If that doesn't prove that Black Friday 2018 is well and truly underway, then we're not really sure what does.

Not only are you getting a free Switch, but you'll also be getting one of the most impressive smartphones on the market right now. In our five-star review, we said the Huawei Mate 20 Pro "delivers an experience that leaves absolutely nothing to be desired".

• Get a free Nintendo Switch with Huawei Mate 20 Pro on EE with 10GB of 4G data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes for £68 a month (and £10 upfront)

The new deal isn't just available with the Huawei Mate 20 Pro – although that's easily our favourite smartphone from the options available. EE subscribers will be able to get their hands on a Nintendo Switch for nothing when they buy a Huawei P20 Pro, Nokia 7.1, Huawei Mate 20 Lite, and Nokia 3.1, amongst others.

All of the qualifying monthly plans come with 10GB of superfast 4G mobile data, as well as unlimited text messages and minutes. Like all EE contracts, you'll get access to three free months of BT Sport to stream on all your devices – and cast to your TV, as well as six free months of Apple Music.

If you're looking for the cheapest way to get your hands on a free Nintendo Switch from EE, look no further than the Nokia 3.1 for £33 a month with no upfront cost.

The generous offer runs until Monday November 19, 2018. So you've only got the weekend left to decide which handset you want to go with your free console.

Find the full list of qualifying handsets below, as well as links to the EE store. If you're not a fan of Huawei or Nokia smartphones – why not take a look at this brilliant iPhone XS deal with upfront fee and 100GB data for £60 a month?

Get a free Nintendo Switch with any of these phones: