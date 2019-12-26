Exclusive Emma mattress deal cuts 46% off everything in Boxing day sale NOW

Stop the press for one of the best Boxing Day sales out there: we've teamed up with award-winning mattress maker Emma to offer the biggest price cut ever. In this exclusive Emma mattress Boxing Day deal, you can get a staggering 46% off everything at Emma in the UK – just add our special discount code: T3 at checkout and you'll save almost 50% on your entire order.

This means not only can you buy the superb medium-firm Emma mattress for almost half price (spoiler: it's the best mattress you can buy right now), you'll also get 46% off all Emma sleep accessories too. Which makes it a great time to add an Emma mattress protector to your order: you'll save money on both, and be able to keep your new mattress in premium condition for longer.

So what does 46% off look like? Well, with this Emma mattress discount, you can buy a single size of the outstanding Emma mattress for just £231.66 ( £429 ), a double for £350.46 ( £649 ), king for £377.46 ( £699 ) and super king for £431.46 (£799).

In other words, you can buy a super king size Emma mattress for the usual price of a single mattress – which makes this cheap mattress deal incredible value. And that’s before you even look at the huge savings on the excellent Emma pillows and mattress protector.

This is easily the biggest Emma mattress discount of the year. But the offer ends on 28th December, so you don't have long to claim it.

Emma mattress UK: Get 46% off everything at Emma with code: T3

We've teamed up with Emma to offer an unbelievable 46% off the superb Emma Original mattress, Emma pillows and mattress protector. Prices start from just £231.66 ( £429 ), which is the cheapest we've ever seen this top-class mattress. Deal ends: 28 Dec, 2019View Deal

The Emma Original is a medium-firm mattress with three luxurious layers of foam. It's bouncy but buoyant, so you won’t sink into it – and you won't be disturbed by a restless partner either. It's extremely comfortable, supportive, and has been designed to suit all body shapes and sleeping styles. (If you haven't already guessed, we love it.) You can read our full Emma mattress review for more.

Hit the deal above if you want to browse the Emma site and see what's on offer. Otherwise, here's a breakdown of what this 46 per cent discount looks like for each product...

Emma Original mattress: from £231.66 ( was £429 )

Save 46% - The Emma Original is a superb memory foam mattress that’s been designed to suit all types of sleeper. It has a machine-washable cover and handles for rotating, plus they’re so confident you’ll love it, there’s a 100-day trial period. We think it’s the best mattress you can buy right now – and at these prices it’s a steal. View Deal

Emma pillows: £35.10 ( was £65 )

Save 46% - Breathable, supportive and cosy, the Emma pillow regulates your temperature while distributing pressure optimally to ensure you’re comfortable and supported, no matter which position you’re sleeping in. With a £30 discount, they’re a bargain. View Deal