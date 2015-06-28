Builders watch out: the robots are taking over

The time of robots taking human jobs is well and truly here, thanks to a robot bricklayer that can lay 1000 bricks an hour and build a house in just two days.

We might have found the future of home construction. Created by Australian engineer Marc Pivac, Hadrian is a robotic workforce that's capable of saving time and money on building sites.

At the moment, builders have to work for four to six weeks to put a house together, and have to take weekends and holidays. Meanwhile, Hadrian can work much more quickly and doesn't need to take breaks. It can be left to it for 24 hours a day, seven days a week without slowing down.

The robot is capable of laying 1000 bricks an hour and can build a house in two days, which is roughly about 150 houses a year. Pivac says he created Hadrian in response to the lack of available builders in Australia. The average age of the industry is getting much higher, so the robot might be able to fill some of that gap.

“People have been laying bricks for about 6000 years and ever since the industrial revolution, they have tried to automate the bricklaying process,” Pivac told PerthNow, which first reported his creation.

So how does it work? Well, Hadrian takes a design of a house and then works out where all of the bricks need to go, before cutting and laying each of them. It has a 28-foot arm, which is used to set and mortar the brick, and means that it doesn't need to move during the laying.

With no dodgy quotes or inappropriate banter, Hadrian sounds an effective alternative to the everyday hard hat-wearing builder. Pivac will now work to commercialise the robot, first in West Australia but eventually globally.