AVG Pro goes free for Samsung users

AVG has struck a deal with Samsung UK that lets users download the company's AntiVirus Pro mobile app for free through the Samsung Apps store.

The app will be available for any Samsung device including the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.0, the Samsung Galaxy S3 or the Samsung Galaxy Camera and will save users the £9.49 price tag of Google Play.

The premium apps protects against malware, viruses, spyware and checks web addresses in real time for safe browsing.

“I am delighted that Samsung has chosen to join forces with AVG to give its customers the chance to enjoy greater peace of mind,” said JR Smith, CEO of AVG Technologies.

“AVG AntiVirus Pro for Android combines the very best of AVG's mobile technologies, from safer web browsing, real-time app scanning and privacy controls through to battery and performance tune-ups."

The new release is only available on Samsung Apps - the online app store the Korean company launched in 2010 - and will be available for download on March 6th.