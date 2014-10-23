Amazon Fire TV lands in UK

The Amazon Fire TV has finally gone on sale in the UK.

Amazon's Fire TV had been listed as coming soon for the last couple of months. However, the online retailer has now begun shipping its smart TV set-top-box to customers that had pre-ordered it.

The company also launched its Amazon Fire Game Controller today.

Amazon launched the Fire TV in the US in April, going head-to-head with similar devices from Apple, Google, Roku and Sky. The remove, which was unveiled at the same time, can be used like a normal controller. Alternatively, users can speak into the built in microphone to access voice commands.

It comes with access to Amazon's Prime Instant Video and Instant Video content, along with third-party services including BBC iPlayer, Netflix and Spotify.

The Amazon Fire TV is available now for £79.