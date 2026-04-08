5 cleaning products I use for spring cleaning from Shark, Dyson and more – and they’re on sale!

Get spring cleaning with these cheap deals on vacuums, carpet cleaners and more

Bethan Morgan's avatar
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Spring cleaning deals 2026
(Image credit: Dyson)

As the spring season is upon us, it’s time for everyone’s (not so) favourite time of the year – spring cleaning time!

Spring cleaning is a great way to tidy up your house, declutter your wardrobe and give your home a deep clean. As someone who hates cleaning, I actually quite enjoy spring cleaning as it feels like I’ve given my home some TLC and made it feel fresh after a cold winter where I’ve mainly been hibernating.

Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £399.99 now £199 at Currys

Save £200.99 on the Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner at Currys. As someone with long hair that gets everywhere, I’ve found Shark vacuums to be the best at picking up hair and detangling it from the brush head so I don’t have to. This vacuum comes with three accessories and a 50 minute runtime.

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Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene Hard Floor Cleaner
Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene Hard Floor Cleaner: was £429.99 now £379.99 at Dyson UK

The Dyson Clean + Wash Hygiene Hard Floor Cleaner has £50 off in Dyson’s sale. While that might not sound like much, this product is fairly new to Dyson so it’s rare to see a deal like this so quickly after launch. This floor cleaner offers wet and dry cleaning that cleans up spills, stains and dirt.

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Vax Platinum SmartWash Pet-Design Carpet Cleaner
Vax Platinum SmartWash Pet-Design Carpet Cleaner: was £349 now £199 at John Lewis

Get £150 off the Vax Platinum SmartWash Pet-Design Carpet Cleaner at John Lewis. For carpet owners, this Vax Platinum Carpet Cleaner removes dirt and odours from deep within the carpet and kills up to 99% of bacteria. It’s great for those with pets, and comes in a stylish teal and graphite colourway.

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Shark Automatic Steam Mop
Shark Automatic Steam Mop: was £159.99 now £119 at Amazon

You can’t beat a good old fashioned mop, and the Shark Automatic Steam Mop is now 26% off at Amazon. Its Steam Blaster mode has three automatic settings to remove different types of stains. The mop comes with six washable Dirt Grip pads so you can reuse them time and again.

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Blueair Signature Air Purifier
Blueair Signature Air Purifier: was £369 now £299 at Blueair UK

The Blueair Signature Air Purifier is now £70 cheaper at Blueair. To clean the air in your home and remove allergens and bacteria, the Blueair Signature Air Purifier is the best choice. This large model is great for bigger homes and rooms, and has a motion-activated display which shows you your air quality in real time. Read our Blueair Signature Air Purifier review for more details.

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