Roborock’s “easiest and effortless robot vacuum and mop” gets £170 price cut in Prime Day deal

There are tons of robot vacuum cleaner deals in the Prime Day sale , but if you want my advice, I’d choose this discount on the Roborock Qrevo S Pro. Dubbed Roborock’s “easiest and effortless robot vacuum and mop”, the Roborock Qrevo S Pro has been given a generous £170 price cut for Prime Day.

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Originally priced at £549.99, the Roborock Qrevo S Pro is now just £379.99, taking this premium robot vacuum cleaner down to its cheapest ever price.

We rated it highly in our Roborock Qrevo S Pro review , due to its simple set-up, easy-to-use app and expert cleaning performance – more details below.

Ideal for all floor types, the Roborock Qrevo S Pro easily switches between its vacuum and mop, with the former easily cleaning up dirt, dust and hair, and the latter hygienically cleaning up spills and stains. The mop is especially impressive as it features a dual mop system that adjusts its water flow to clean different stains without making your floors too wet.

The Roborock Qrevo S Pro comes with an all-in-one doc that automatically empties the vacuum’s dirt bag for you. It also has a self-cleaning system that cleans the mops after each use, and dries them ready for the next clean. Its main vacuum brushes are also great for tidying up pet hair without tangling.

To map your home, the Roborock Qrevo S Pro uses an AI-powered SmartPlan 2.0. that covers the layout of your home and different floor types. It easily moves around each room and has smart obstacle detection so it can avoid objects left on the floors. It’s also slim enough to get underneath furniture, and while it’s emptying is a bit loud, it operates very quietly.