Amazon just slashed the price of these must-have power banks – and they're all under £25
Be quick before they disappear
There’s never really a good time for your phone, tablet or laptop to die, especially when you’re travelling. That’s exactly why investing in one of the best power banks is such a smart move, and thankfully, Amazon currently has some great deals available right now.
Whether you need something compact for everyday use, a high-capacity option for long trips, or a powerful charger capable of topping up multiple devices at once, there are some impressive discounts worth paying attention to.
I’ve rounded up three of the best Amazon power bank deals currently available, and even better, they're all priced at under £25.
With a 20000mAh battery and a full 45W output, this is one of the most powerful power banks for its price available now.
If you want something really compact, you can't go wrong with the Anker Nano External Battery. It has a 5000mAh battery and comes in five stylish colours.
Finally, if it's MagSafe you want, look no further than the Belkin Magnetic Wireless Power Bank. It also comes with a metal fold-out stand for a convenient way to use your device whilst you charge it.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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