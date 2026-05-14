Amazon just slashed the price of these must-have power banks – and they're all under £25

There’s never really a good time for your phone, tablet or laptop to die, especially when you’re travelling. That’s exactly why investing in one of the best power banks is such a smart move, and thankfully, Amazon currently has some great deals available right now.

Whether you need something compact for everyday use, a high-capacity option for long trips, or a powerful charger capable of topping up multiple devices at once, there are some impressive discounts worth paying attention to.

I’ve rounded up three of the best Amazon power bank deals currently available, and even better, they're all priced at under £25.

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Belkin Magnetic Wireless Power Bank: was £39.99 now £24.99 at Amazon Finally, if it's MagSafe you want, look no further than the Belkin Magnetic Wireless Power Bank. It also comes with a metal fold-out stand for a convenient way to use your device whilst you charge it.