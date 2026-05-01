10 smart light deals to upgrade your home lighting, including Philips Hue, Govee and more

It’s bank holiday weekend which not only means we have a three-day weekend, but that there are a huge amount of deals floating around – and just in time for pay day!

I’ve been deals hunting for T3 for years now, and I’ve just found some amazing smart light deals which can make your home bright and colourful from the inside out. Smart lights add fun colourful scenes to your decor, support your streaming or gaming entertainment, and can save you money on your electricity – all while being accessible via your smartphone.

Below, I’ve rounded up the best 10 smart light deals you can buy today, from the likes of Philips Hue, Govee, Nanoleaf and more.

Govee Smart Table Lamp 2: was £69.99 now £48.99 at Currys The Govee Smart Table Lamp 2 is now under £50 at Currys. The lamp has up to 16 million colour options to choose from, and you can sync the lighting with your music and streaming. It’s also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. Read more Read less ▼

WiZ Colour Imageo Smart Wi-Fi Ceiling Light: was £69.99 now £41.99 at Amazon Get 40% off the WiZ Colour Imageo Smart Wi-Fi Ceiling Light at Amazon. Great for your living room or bedroom, this ceiling light can be dimmed to multiple brightness levels, and it can be controlled via your phone, voice and the WiZmote. Read more Read less ▼

Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles Wall Light: was £146.08 now £90 at John Lewis The Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles Wall Light is now just £90 at John Lewis. The starter kit includes nine LED panels with an ultra-thin design which is easy to install with mounting tape. The triangles match with other shapes and can become a whole design with additional Nanolight lights. Read more Read less ▼

Philips Hue Solo Lightstrip: was £79.99 now £45 at Philips Hue In Philips Hue’s Bright Days sale, the Philips Hue Solo Lightstrip is now just £45. It has 1700 lumens of light and RGBWWW LEDs that spread nicely and warmly around the room. This deal is available in five metres. Read more Read less ▼