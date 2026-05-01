10 smart light deals to upgrade your home lighting, including Philips Hue, Govee and more

Make your home bright and colourful with these cheap smart light deals

Bethan Morgan's avatar
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Philips Hue
(Image credit: Philips Hue)

It’s bank holiday weekend which not only means we have a three-day weekend, but that there are a huge amount of deals floating around – and just in time for pay day!

I’ve been deals hunting for T3 for years now, and I’ve just found some amazing smart light deals which can make your home bright and colourful from the inside out. Smart lights add fun colourful scenes to your decor, support your streaming or gaming entertainment, and can save you money on your electricity – all while being accessible via your smartphone.

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance A60 E27 Smart Bulb
Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance A60 E27 Smart Bulb: was £129.99 now £90.99 at Philips Hue

Now under £100, the Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance A60 E27 Smart Bulb is available in a three pack. It offers white and colour options to create an immersive experience in your home, and they’re extremely easy to install.

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Govee Smart Table Lamp 2
Govee Smart Table Lamp 2: was £69.99 now £48.99 at Currys

The Govee Smart Table Lamp 2 is now under £50 at Currys. The lamp has up to 16 million colour options to choose from, and you can sync the lighting with your music and streaming. It’s also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

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WiZ Colour Imageo Smart Wi-Fi Ceiling Light
WiZ Colour Imageo Smart Wi-Fi Ceiling Light: was £69.99 now £41.99 at Amazon

Get 40% off the WiZ Colour Imageo Smart Wi-Fi Ceiling Light at Amazon. Great for your living room or bedroom, this ceiling light can be dimmed to multiple brightness levels, and it can be controlled via your phone, voice and the WiZmote.

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Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles Wall Light
Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles Wall Light: was £146.08 now £90 at John Lewis

The Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles Wall Light is now just £90 at John Lewis. The starter kit includes nine LED panels with an ultra-thin design which is easy to install with mounting tape. The triangles match with other shapes and can become a whole design with additional Nanolight lights.

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Philips Hue Solo Lightstrip
Philips Hue Solo Lightstrip: was £79.99 now £45 at Philips Hue

In Philips Hue’s Bright Days sale, the Philips Hue Solo Lightstrip is now just £45. It has 1700 lumens of light and RGBWWW LEDs that spread nicely and warmly around the room. This deal is available in five metres.

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Govee LED Floor Lamp
Govee LED Floor Lamp: was £89.99 now £59.98 at Amazon

Ideal for your sitting room, the Govee LED Floor Lamp is 33% off at Amazon. This smart standing lamp has 61 scene modes and plenty of colour options. It stands tall and is slim yet surprisingly compact.

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WiZ Tunable Superslim Smart Wi-Fi Ceiling Mounted Light
WiZ Tunable Superslim Smart Wi-Fi Ceiling Mounted Light: was £89.99 now £60.99 at Amazon

At Amazon, the WiZ Tunable Superslim Smart Wi-Fi Ceiling Mounted Light is 32% off. It offers cool and warm lights, and offers 2450 lumens of light. It's small, circular and easy to set-up.

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