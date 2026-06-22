Oral-B’s entry-level electric toothbrush is now 66% off for Prime Day!

Every Amazon Prime Day, there are always tons of deals on Oral-B electric toothbrushes . Due to their sensors, design and smart features, Oral-B toothbrushes are quite expensive, so getting a cheap discount on one is a must if you want to upgrade your oral hygiene.

The deal that I’d recommend the most is on the Oral-B iO3, which just so happens to be the electric toothbrush that I use everyday. It’s a great entry-level model, meaning it’s already the most affordable option from Oral-B, and now, it’s 66% off for Prime Day.

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Originally priced at £175, the Oral-B iO3 is now just £59.99, helping you save £115.01 on this premium electric toothbrush. I gave it four stars in my Oral-B iO3 review , and stated that “With simple one-touch controls and a nice lightweight design, the Oral-B iO3 offers professional cleaning that really feels like it gets into all your mouth’s nooks and crannies.”

Having used the Oral-B iO3 for a couple of months now, I can confidently say that I’ve seen an improvement to my teeth and gums. The round brush head covers teeth well, and gets into hard to reach areas so my entire mouth feels clean after I’ve brushed.

Using iO technology, the Oral-B iO3 works to remove plaque and leave the mouth feeling fresher. It also uses pressure sensors to ensure you’re not brushing too hard or not enough, and it shows this on the light ring that loops around the brush.

One of my favourite features is the battery life. Its charging process is quick, and it gives two weeks worth of power. I found this to be very accurate, and appreciated how long lasting it was. The brush also notifies you when it needs charging by the power button flashing red.

The Oral-B iO3 comes with three cleaning modes – daily clean, whitening and sensitive – which you can choose via the button that sits beneath the on/off button. Compared to other Oral-B brushes, the Oral-B iO3 is quite simple and doesn’t have a screen display like its successors, but sometimes, basic is best.

I’ve found that to be the case with the Oral-B iO3 which is why I’d recommend this deal to anyone looking for a new toothbrush that may be entry-level but delivers on the goods.