The Ninja Slushi is what I’d recommend for your summer hosting – and it’s now £100 cheaper!

The Ninja Slushi, one of the best frozen drinks makers on the market, is what I’d recommend to those looking for a fun gadget for summer hosting – and right now, it’s dropped to its lowest ever price and is £100 cheaper at Amazon.

Shop the Ninja Slushi deal

Originally priced at £299.99, the Ninja Slushi is now £199, saving you 34% on this premium frozen drinks machine. The original price of the Ninja Slushi can be a little steep but this £100 discount makes it a no brainer for your upcoming summer festivities.

In our Ninja Slushi review , we gave it four stars and commented that it’s a “fun, high-quality machine that delivers great frozen drinks with ease… if you’re a regular slushie or frozen cocktail fan, it’s completely worth it.”

Ninja Slushi: was £299.99 now £199 at Amazon Save £100 on the Ninja Slushi at Amazon. Available in blue and grey, the Ninja Slushi delivers tasty results and a nostalgic design. It’ll make you everyone’s favourite host this summer.

As a frozen drinks machine, the Ninja Slushi comes with five presets to choose from – Slush, Frappe, Milkshake, Frozen Juice and Frozen Cocktail. All five options are quick and easy to make, and produce an accurate slushy-like taste and texture.

The interface of the Ninja Slushi is extremely simple – although cleaning can be a bit tricky as we found in our review. The front panel has bright LED buttons that make it easy to select which option you want. The churning vessel and container has a 2.5-litre capacity and can make up to seven servings at a time.

Once your drink has been made, you can dispense it into your glass using the handy lever at the front. With Ninja’s Rapid Chill technology, the Ninja Slushi makes your drinks slush of choice in as little as 30 minutes, and will keep it frozen for up to 12 hours without diluting it.