Can you find Dyson deals on Prime Day? Yes, and here’s the best discounts you can buy right now
Dyson vacuums, purifiers and hair tools are on sale for Amazon Prime Day!
The Prime Day deals are in full swing, and one of the most common questions during the sale is “can you find Dyson deals on Prime Day?” For years, Dyson wasn’t always available on Amazon and when it was, it wasn’t discounted on the retailer, even during big sales events.
But for 2026, you can find select Dyson deals for Amazon Prime Day, including up to 34% off Dyson vacuum cleaners, hair tools and air purifiers. Below, I’ve rounded up seven Dyson products you can buy for less on Prime Day.
Save £100 on the Dyson V8 Origin in the Prime Day sale. This cordless vacuum is lightweight, so it’s easy to carry around the house, and it has a 40 minute runtime. It comes with two cleaning modes, and its brush head features a de-tangling motor bar.
Read our Dyson V8 review for more details
Read moreRead less▼
The Big Ball is a slightly older model from Dyson but it still offers powerful suction across all floor types – and it’s now just £208 at Amazon. The ‘ball’ may look clunky but it’s designed this way to easily move across floors and around corners.
Read our Dyson Big Ball review for more details
Read moreRead less▼
Dyson’s latest robot vacuum and mop is now under £800 for Prime Day. It uses AI to detect and clean stains, and comes with a base station which self-empties and cleans without you having to worry about anything.
Read our Dyson Spot+Scrub review for more details
Read moreRead less▼
The Dyson HushJet Compact Air Purifier is the cheapest it's ever been for Amazon Prime Day. It has Dyson’s new air purifier design which is modelled after a jet engine – and it works like one, too!
Read our Dyson HushJet Purifier review for more details
Read moreRead less▼
Save £150 on the Dyson Airwrap i.d. in the Amazon Prime Day sale. The Airwrap i.d. is designed for curly and coily hair, and comes with multiple attachments for different styling options. It uses i.d. technology to create a personal routine for your hair type and needs.
Read our Dyson Airwrap i.d. review for more details