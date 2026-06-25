Can you find Dyson deals on Prime Day? Yes, and here’s the best discounts you can buy right now

The Prime Day deals are in full swing, and one of the most common questions during the sale is “can you find Dyson deals on Prime Day?” For years, Dyson wasn’t always available on Amazon and when it was, it wasn’t discounted on the retailer, even during big sales events.

Shop the Prime Day sale

But for 2026, you can find select Dyson deals for Amazon Prime Day, including up to 34% off Dyson vacuum cleaners , hair tools and air purifiers . Below, I’ve rounded up seven Dyson products you can buy for less on Prime Day.